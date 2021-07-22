Cornerback Stephon Gilmore reported to New England Patriots training camp on schedule Thursday, dousing reports of an imminent holdout as he enters a contract year.
Gilmore will begin training camp on the physically unable to perform list. He is still recovering from surgery to repair a torn quadriceps muscle and ended last season on injured reserve after 11 games.
Gilmore, 30, skipped the Patriots' mandatory minicamp and has made it clear he's seeking a new deal. He is scheduled to make $7 million in base salary in 2021, the final year of his current contract.
Gilmore was a first-team All-Pro in New England in 2018 and 2019.
The 2019 NFL Defensive Player of the Year, Gilmore turns 31 in September.
