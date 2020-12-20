New England Patriots cornerback Stephon Gilmore left Sunday's game against the Miami Dolphins after sustaining a non-contact left knee injury.
The Patriots said the reigning NFL Defensive Player of the Year was doubtful to return.
The injury happened with about three minutes left in the second quarter as he was covering receiver Mack Collins. Gilmore was backpedaling and his feet slipped on the grass when he attempted to put on the brakes. He immediately grabbed his lower left leg.
Gilmore, 30, was evaluated in the sideline medical tent and then helped to the locker room.
The three-time Pro Bowl selection entered Sunday's game in Miami with 35 tackles, three passes defensed and one interception this season.
