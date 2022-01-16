Bill Belichick says he plans to coach the New England Patriots in 2022.

"I'd say that would be accurate," Belichick said Sunday when asked about returning for a 23rd season with New England.

Belichick, who turns 70 in April, has coached the Patriots since 2000, winning six Super Bowl championships.

New England's season ended Saturday with a 47-17 wild-card loss to the Buffalo Bills.

Including his tenure with the Cleveland Browns (1991-95), Belichick has won 290 regular-season games. He ranks third all-time behind Don Shula (328) and George Halas (318).

--Field Level Media

