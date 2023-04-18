Patrick Wisdom went 3-for-5 with two homers and four RBIs and Cody Bellinger went 5-for-5 with a double and a run as the visiting Chicago Cubs pounded out 20 hits in a 10-1 victory over the Oakland Athletics on Monday night.
Wisdom became the first Cub to homer in four straight games -- all on the road -- since Fred McGriff did so in September of 2001 and also moved into a tie for the major league home run lead with Pete Alonso of the Mets. Both Wisdom and Alonso have gone deep eight times.
The five-hit game was the first of Bellinger's career and also extended his hitting streak to seven games.
Ian Happ went 2-for-4 with three RBIs, Nico Hoerner went 2-for-5 with three runs, a stolen base and an RBI and Seiya Suzuki added three hits for Chicago, which won for the fifth time in seven games.
Hayden Wesneski (1-0) picked up the win, allowing one run on five hits over seven innings. He struck out seven and retired 17 of the last 18 batters he faced, including 15 in a row at one point.
Kyle Muller (0-1) took the loss for Oakland, which dropped its fifth straight game. Muller allowed six runs on 13 hits over four-plus innings while walking two and striking out three. Esteury Ruiz had two hits for the A's.
Oakland took a 1-0 lead in the bottom of the first when Ruiz led off with a single, went to third on a single by Ryan Noda and scored on a fielder's choice by Aledmys Diaz.
Chicago tied it in the second when Wisdom lined a 428-foot home run into the bleachers in left center, and then took a 2-1 lead an inning later on an RBI single by Suzuki.
The Cubs sent nine batters to the plate while extending the lead to 6-1 in the fourth, which was highlighted by a line-drive double off by wall in center by Bellinger, RBI singles by Yan Gomes and Hoerner and a two-run single by Happ.
Chicago then broke the game open with a four-run eighth, which featured Wisdom's second homer of the night and fifth in four games, a 412-foot three-run blast to center.
