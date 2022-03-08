Patrick Kane set a career high with six points and the Chicago Blackhawks beat the visiting Anaheim Ducks 8-3 on Tuesday night.
Kane had a goal and five assists -- surpassing his previous career high of five points, accomplished twice in his 15-year career, which includes nine All-Star Game appearances.
Dylan Strome tallied three goals and an assist on his 25th birthday, Alex DeBrincat had a goal and three assists, and Marc-Andre Fleury made 29 saves for the Blackhawks, who had lost six of their previous eight.
Jakob Silfverberg, Trevor Zegras and Adam Henrique scored for Anaheim in the opener of a five-game road trip.
John Gibson allowed five goals on 13 shots for the Ducks before he was pulled for the third time in eight starts since appearing in the All-Star Game. Anthony Stolarz made 16 saves in relief.
The Blackhawks chased Gibson with five goals in the first period.
Strome scored off a feed from Kane for a 1-0 lead at 1:38. DeBrincat scored his 33rd goal of the season for a 2-0 lead at 7:05. Kane scored his 19th of the season for a 3-0 lead at 13:53.
Ryan Carpenter scored from a sharp angle to make it 4-0 at 17:14. Jonathan Toews short-handed with 28 seconds left in the period for a 5-0 lead.
Stolarz replaced Gibson to start the second period and gave up a goal 19 seconds in, to Brandon Hagel, to make it 6-0.
The Ducks came back with three goals in a 3:26 span of the second period to cut the deficit to 6-3.
Silfverberg scored from in close at 4:31, Zegras scored from the right circle on a power play at 7:19, and Henrique scored on a deflection 38 seconds later.
Strome came back with his second goal to make it 7-3 at 14:50 of the second, and he completed the hat trick, with Kane notching his fifth assist, with 2:44 left.
The Ducks played with 11 forwards and seven defensemen because of injuries to centers Ryan Getzlaf and Isac Lundestrom.
