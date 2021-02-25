An upset stomach and dehydration forced Patrick Cantlay to withdraw prior to the start of the World Golf Championships-Workday Championship at The Concession on Thursday in Bradenton, Fla.
The 73-player event included the top 15 players in the official world golf rankings. That included the seventh-ranked Cantlay, who is the FedEx Cup leader.
"I'm extremely disappointed, but looking forward to getting back out on the course soon," Cantlay said in a statement. "I'm very grateful to the WGC-Workday team, tournament organizers and volunteers."
Min Woo Lee will take Cantlay's place in the grouping with a 12:26 p.m. ET tee time alongside Justin Rose and Carlos Ortiz, while Trevor Simsby moved to the 11:09 a.m. tee time with David Lipsky and JC Ritchie.
Cantlay, 28, last won at the Zozo Championship on Oct. 25, although he finished in second place at The American Express on Jan. 24 and tied for third at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am on Feb. 14. Cantlay ended up in a tie for 15th place last week at the Genesis Invitational.
--Field Level Media
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.