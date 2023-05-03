It would appear Patrick Cantlay has yet to speak to his new caddie's former employer.
After hiring Joe LaCava, who had tended Tiger Woods' bag since 2011, Cantlay said Wednesday ahead of the Wells Fargo Championship in Charlotte, N.C., that he did not speak to Woods about the decision, but it's one that he is pleased with.
"I've been friends with Fred Couples a long time; he's been in Newport Beach (California) for a number of years now and we've played a lot of golf together, so I've heard a number of great things about Joe," Cantlay said. "You know, when I reached out to Joe, he said it was possible and ended up working out, and I'm really happy about it."
LaCava and Woods shared 11 victories, including the 2019 Masters. LaCava also caddied for Couples for 22 years.
Cantlay recently parted ways with veteran caddie Matt Minister, who was with the eight-time PGA Tour winner since 2017. Minister was on Cantlay's bag for all eight of his wins.
"We accomplished a lot together and I'm really proud of all we accomplished. He's a great friend of mine and we had a lot of good finishes together and a lot of wins," Cantlay said of his time with Minister. "So I'm incredibly grateful to him; just needed a change."
According to ESPN, Woods' longtime agent, Mark Steinberg, said that LaCava called Woods to get his blessing. Woods' 2023 season is in jeopardy after he underwent ankle surgery to address post-traumatic arthritis stemming from a February 2021 car accident.
