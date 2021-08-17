Patrick Cantlay will have Tiger Woods' longtime caddie Joe LaCava on the bag at this week's Northern Trust in Jersey City, N.J., the first leg of the FedEx Cup playoffs.
LaCava said he "ran it by" Woods before agreeing to the gig.
Cantlay's usual caddie, Matt Minister, is out after testing positive for COVID-19.
"He's going to have to put up with the scrub caddie this week," LaCava joked.
Woods has not played golf since suffering serious leg injuries in a single-car accident in Los Angeles in February. He is still recovering and has provided few updates about when he might return to competition.
LaCava has remained sidelined in that time, too, except for two substitute gigs caddying for Fred Couples on the Champions Tour. He began caddying for Woods in 2011.
Cantlay has won twice during the 2020-21 PGA Tour season, most recently at the Memorial in June. He enters the playoffs third in the points standings and will play the first two rounds of the Northern Trust with Collin Morikawa and Jordan Spieth, who are Nos. 1 and 2 in the standings.
The tournament begins Thursday.
--Field Level Media
