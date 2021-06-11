A hand injury forced Parker McLachlin to withdraw from the Palmetto Championship at Congaree on Friday.
McLachlin, 42, carded a 9-over-par 79 in the first round of the tournament at Congaree Golf Club in Ridgeland, S.C.
He followed that with a 42 through nine holes -- including seven bogeys -- on Friday before electing to call it a day.
McLachlin won his lone career PGA Tour tournament nearly 13 years ago. He recorded a seven-stroke victory to win the Legends Reno-Tahoe Open on Aug. 3, 2008.
--Field Level Media
