Carolina Panthers wide receiver Shi Smith was arrested Friday on charges of unlawful carrying of a handgun and possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, ESPN and local media reported.

Smith, 23, was also charged with speeding 16-24 miles per hour over the limit. He was clocked going 86 in a 55-mph zone, per 7 News WSPA.

He was released on a $5,000 bond for the drug charge and $1,000 on the weapon charge, per the reports. His first court appearance is June 14.

The Panthers released a statement, acknowledging the arrest.

"This is a pending legal matter and there will be no further comment at this time."

The Panthers selected Smith in the sixth round of the 2021 draft and he appeared in six games (zero starts) as a rookie. Smith had six catches for 104 yards.

--Field Level Media

