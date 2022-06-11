Carolina Panthers wide receiver Robby Anderson tweeted Saturday that he is pondering retirement.

"Ain't gone lie Thinking bout Retiring..." he wrote on Twitter before later deleting the post.

Anderson, 29, caught 53 passes for 519 yards and five touchdowns in 17 games (16 starts) last season.

His numbers dropped off significantly after setting career highs in catches (95) and yards (1,096) in his first campaign with Carolina in 2020.

Anderson has 355 receptions for 4,674 yards and 28 scores in 95 games (79 starts) with the New York Jets (2016-19) and Panthers.

He signed a two-year, $29.5 million extension with Carolina last August.

--Field Level Media

