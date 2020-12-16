Carolina Panthers wide receiver D.J. Moore was activated from the reserve/COVID-19 list, the team announced Wednesday.
Moore sat out the Panthers' 32-27 loss to the Denver Broncos on Sunday after being placed on the list during the team's bye week. He reported to practice on Wednesday.
Moore, 23, has recorded 50 catches for 924 yards and a team-leading four receiving touchdowns for the Panthers (4-9), who visit the Green Bay Packers (10-3) on Saturday night. He needs 76 yards over the next three games to become the fourth player in franchise history to notch back-to-back, 1,000-yard receiving seasons.
Moore has 192 catches for 2,887 yards and 10 touchdowns in 43 career games since being selected by Carolina in the first round of the 2018 NFL Draft.
Defensive tackle Zach Kerr remained on the reserve/COVID-19 list, however.
--Field Level Media
