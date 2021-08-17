The Carolina Panthers traded offensive tackle Greg Little to the Miami Dolphins on Tuesday in exchange for a 2022 seventh-round draft pick.
Little, 23, was the Panthers' second-round pick (37th overall) in 2019 out of Mississippi.
He appeared in 14 total games with six starts during the 2019 and 2020 seasons.
Carolina also placed cornerback Troy Pride Jr. on injured reserve with a right knee injury suffered in the preseason opener Sunday at Indianapolis. Pride was a fourth-round pick in 2020 and played in 14 games (eight starts) as a rookie, tallying 42 tackles.
The Panthers also released veteran fullback Rod Smith and waived/injured center Mike Panasiuk and linebacker Nate Hall.
--Field Level Media
