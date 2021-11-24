Aaron Ekblad scored with 2:21 left in overtime as the Florida Panthers tied the NHL record with 11 consecutive season-opening home victories, defeating the Philadelphia Flyers 2-1 on Wednesday night in Sunrise, Fla.
Jonathan Huberdeau and Sam Bennett logged assists on the winning goal. Bennett also scored for Florida, which tied the home-streak record set by the 1963-64 Chicago Blackhawks.
Joel Farabee scored for the Flyers, who took their season-high fourth consecutive loss (0-2-2). Philadelphia has scored just 19 goals in its past 12 games.
Panthers goalie Sergei Bobrovsky made 32 saves, improving his record against the Flyers to 17-5-1. Overall this season, Bobrovsky is 9-0-2.
The Panthers are now 3-0-0 since their best player, center Aleksander Barkov, went down with an injury.
Flyers goalie Martin Jones was outstanding, keeping the Panthers off the board for the first 43-plus minutes. He finished with 43 saves against the Panthers, who entered the night with the highest-scoring offense in the NHL.
Philadelphia Keith Yandle, a former Panthers defenseman, did not register a point. His team has an 0-2-0 record against the Panthers since Florida bought out his contract in July.
The Flyers opened the scoring with 7:33 expired in the first period. The sequence started with a Panthers two-on-one rush, but Huberdeau's shot from the right circle was stopped by Jones.
Flyers winger Travis Konecny gathered the long rebound and whistled a stretch pass to Farabee, who made a couple of moves before slipping the puck between Bobrovsky's pads.
The Flyers had a pair of chances to increase their lead after a first-period roughing penalty on Ekblad and a second-period call for unsportsmanlike conduct on Florida forward Frank Vatrano. However, the Panthers killed both penalties and finally got their first power-play opportunity 3:35 into the third as Nick Seeler was called for slashing.
Florida tied the score just 24 seconds later as Anthony Duclair's perfectly threaded pass led to Bennett's tap-in goal. Ekblad had the secondary assist for his pass to Duclair.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.