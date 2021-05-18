Florida Panthers goaltender Chris Driedger will get the nod to start Game 2 of the first-round series against the visiting Tampa Bay Lightning on Tuesday night.

Coach Joel Quenneville announced his decision on Tuesday morning.

Two-time Vezina Trophy recipient Sergei Bobrovsky yielded five goals on 40 shots in the Panthers' 5-4 loss in the series opener on Sunday.

Driedger, 27, sported a 14-6-3 record with a 2.07 goals-against average and .927 save percentage in 23 games this season. He owned a 2-0-1 mark with a 2.33 GAA and .913 save percentage in three meetings with the Lightning in 2020-21.

