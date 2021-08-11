The Carolina Panthers signed veteran inside linebacker Josh Bynes on Wednesday.
Terms were not disclosed for Bynes, who turns 32 later this month. He has appeared in 117 NFL games with four teams since 2011.
He provides depth for the Panthers with Denzel Perryman battling a training camp injury and backups Julian Stanford and Clay Johnston both missing recent practices.
Bynes also adds championship experience as a member of Auburn's 2011 national title team and the Baltimore Ravens' Super Bowl XLVII-winning team.
Bynes started all 16 games for the Cincinnati Bengals last season and posted 99 tackles, two passes defensed and one sack.
He has made 63 career starts and registered 477 tackles (31 for losses), 5.5 sacks, four interceptions, three forced fumbles and three fumble recoveries with the Ravens (2011-13, 2019), Detroit Lions (2014-16), Arizona Cardinals (2017-18) and Bengals.
The Panthers had an open roster spot for Bynes after waiving fullback Mikey Daniel on Tuesday.
