The Florida Panthers signed restricted free agent forward Sam Bennett to a four-year contract on Monday.
Financial terms were not disclosed by the team, however multiple media outlets reported the deal is worth $17.6 million.
"Sam's impact on our club this past season was seen immediately, injecting physicality, skill and energy into our lineup," Panthers general manager Bill Zito said. "We are thrilled to have him in our Panthers lineup and look forward to what he can bring to our offense in the upcoming 2021-22 season."
The move comes two days after the Panthers acquired Sam Reinhart from the Buffalo Sabres. Keeping Bennett in the fold gave Florida three of the top four picks of the 2014 NHL Draft (No. 1 overall pick Aaron Ekblad, No. 3 Reinhart, No. 4 selection Bennett).
Bennett, 25, recorded 27 points (10 goals, 17 assists) in 48 games this season with the Calgary Flames and Panthers. Florida acquired the 25-year-old and a sixth-round pick in the 2022 NHL Draft from the Flames on April 12 in exchange for a second-round pick in the 2022 draft and prospect Emil Heineman.
Bennett has collected 155 points (73 goals, 82 assists) in 412 career games with the Flames and Panthers.
--Field Level Media
