wire Panthers sign K Eddy Pineiro with Zane Gonzalez on IR Field Level Media Aug 31, 2022 Aug 31, 2022 Updated 34 min ago The Carolina Panthers are signing kicker Eddy Pineiro to a one-year deal to replace Zane Gonzalez.Pineiro's agent, Drew Rosenhaus, confirmed the signing Wednesday.Gonzalez was placed on season-ending injured reserve Tuesday with a right groin injury.Gonzalez, 27, was hurt while kicking on the sidelines in the third quarter of Friday's 21-0 preseason win against the Buffalo Bills.Pineiro, 26, worked with Panthers special teams coordinator Chris Tabor when Tabor held the same role with the Chicago Bears.Pineiro was cut by the New York Jets last week after losing a competition with Greg Zuerlein.He has made 31 of 36 field goals and 36 of 39 extra points in 21 games with the Bears (2019) and Jets (2021).--Field Level Media
