Carolina Panthers quarterback Sam Darnold and running back Christian McCaffrey are both active for Sunday's game with the visiting New England Patriots.
Darnold cleared concussion protocol on Saturday, the same day McCaffrey was activated from injured reserve.
Darnold, 24, was considered a game-time decision after getting hurt in the fourth quarter of last Sunday's 19-13 win at Atlanta.
He has completed 60.8 percent of his passes for 1,814 yards with seven touchdowns and eight interceptions in eight games in his first season with the Panthers (4-4).
McCaffrey, 25, has not played since Week 3 due to a hamstring injury. He is expected to be limited to about 30 snaps against the Patriots (4-4).
He rushed for 201 yards and a touchdown on 52 carries and caught 16 passes or 163 yards during the Panthers' 3-0 start to the season.
--Field Level Media
