The NFL suspended Carolina Panthers safety Sean Chandler for two games on Monday for violating the league's policy on performance-enhancing substances.
Chandler, 26, is set to become an unrestricted free agent next week.
The suspension is for the first two games of the 2023 regular season. He is eligible to participate in all preseason practices and games.
Chandler played in all 17 games in 2022, logging 320 snaps on special teams (second on the team) and 74 snaps on defense. He recorded 19 tackles.
Undrafted out of Temple in 2018, Chandler has recorded 93 tackles, two fumble recoveries and one sack in 64 games (seven starts) with the New York Giants (2018-20) and Panthers.
--Field Level Media
