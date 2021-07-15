Carolina Panthers offensive tackle Taylor Moton signed a four-year deal worth a reported $72 million to beat the deadline for players under the franchise tag to sign a long-term deal.
Moton, 26, was set to play for $13.754 million in 2021 under the terms of the one-year franchise tender.
Multiple outlets reported the value of the contract, and Carolina confirmed a long-term deal was signed.
The Panthers locked up their top blocker long-term before the NFL's deadline of 4 p.m. ET on Thursday. Franchise-tagged players are locked into the one-year tender if the July 15 deadline passes without a new contract.
Moton has primarily played right tackle for the Panthers, who cross-trained Moton on the left side in spring organized team activities.
Moton has started every game the past three seasons and did not miss a snap in 2020.
--Field Level Media
