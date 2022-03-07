The Carolina Panthers restructured linebacker Shaq Thompson's contract Monday to create a reported $5 million in salary cap space.

Carolina is now about $29 million under the cap, according to Over the Cap.

Thompson was due to count $18.1 million against the cap before the adjustment.

The 27-year-old registered 104 tackles, two sacks and two interceptions in 14 games (13 starts) last season.

He has 574 tackles, 11.5 sacks, four forced fumbles and three picks in 100 games (89 starts) since the Panthers made him a first-round draft pick (25th overall) in 2015.

--Field Level Media

