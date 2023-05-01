The Florida Panthers are restricting ticket sales to U.S. residents only for their home games of the Eastern Conference second round in an attempt to mitigate the flood of Toronto Maple Leafs fans.
The parameters are listed under "important event info" when tickets went on sale Monday.
"Residency will be based on credit card billing address," the note reads. "Orders by residents outside of the United States will be canceled without notice and refunds given."
The series begins in Toronto on Tuesday but will shift to Sunrise, Fla., for Games 3-4 as well as a potential Game 6.
The Maple Leafs are in the second round of the playoffs for the first time since 2004 and are known for a devoted fan base.
The secondary ticket market is expected to be hyperactive for the Florida games.
--Field Level Media
