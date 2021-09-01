The Carolina Panthers released wide receiver David Moore on Wednesday.

Moore, 26, signed a two-year, $4.75 million contract with the club in March to compete for a starting spot alongside DJ Moore and Robby Anderson.

However, 2021 second-round pick Terrace Marshall Jr. outplayed Moore during the preseason.

The Panthers claimed offensive lineman Michael Jordan off waivers Wednesday.

Moore spent his first four seasons in Seattle and racked up 78 catches for 1,163 yards and 13 touchdowns in 47 games (14 starts). He posted career highs in catches (35) and touchdowns (6) last season.

--Field Level Media

