Fullback Reggie Corbin produced 133 yards and a touchdown on 20 carries to lead the Michigan Panthers to a 24-0 victory over the Pittsburgh Maulers in USFL action on Sunday in Birmingham, Ala.

The Panthers (1-2) topped the Maulers (0-3) in the battle to escape last place in the North Division.

Stevie Scott III and quarterback Paxton Lynch also had rushing touchdowns for Michigan. Lynch completed 3 of 8 passes for 23 yards, and teammate Shea Patterson finished 8 of 17 for 49 yards.

Maulers quarterbacks Josh Love and Kyle Lauletta combined to throw for 125 yards on 19-of-31 passing.

--Field Level Media

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In