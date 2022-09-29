Carolina Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey was officially listed as did not participate in Thursday's practice.
McCaffrey also missed Wednesday's session due to a thigh injury. Coach Matt Rhule labeled the status of his star player as "day-to-day" on Wednesday.
However, NFL Network reported later Thursday that barring a setback, McCaffrey is expected to play in Week 4.
Chuba Hubbard and D'Onta Foreman likely would split carries should McCaffrey sit out Sunday's game against the visiting Arizona Cardinals (1-2). Hubbard has rushed four times for 28 yards this season for the Panthers (1-2), while Foreman has four carries for 14 yards.
Wideout Laviska Shenault Jr. (hamstring) also missed Thursday's practice after being a limited participant on Wednesday.
Tight end Ian Thomas (ankle) was listed as limited again Thursday. Safety Xavier Woods (hamstring) and cornerback Stantley Thomas-Oliver III (Achilles) were also limited. Cornerback Jaycee Horn (calf) was a full participant Thursday after being limited Wednesday.
McCaffrey, 26, is coming off his second consecutive 100-yard performance last Sunday after he finished with 108 in Carolina's 22-14 victory over the New Orleans Saints.
McCaffrey is fifth in the NFL in rushing yards with 243. He also has 10 catches for 57 yards through three games.
McCaffrey played in just 10 of a possible 33 games over the past two seasons due to ankle and shoulder issues.
