The NFL's top-ranked defense took another hit to its secondary Tuesday.
The Carolina Panthers put starting safety Juston Burris on injured reserve with a groin injury. He'll have to miss at least three weeks before being eligible to return. The earliest he can return is Week 7.
In a corresponding move, the Panthers signed center Sam Tecklenburg from their practice squad. He had been promoted to the active roster for all three games, the limit.
Burris, 28, joins rookie cornerback Jaycee Horn and nickel Myles Hartsfield on injured reserve. The Panthers acquired cornerback CJ Henderson from the Jacksonville Jaguars on Monday. Burris and Horn were injured during the team's win over the Houston Texans in Week 3.
Burris had an interception and one pass defensed to go with 11 tackles in three games. He has six career interceptions.
Sean Chandler and Sam Franklin Jr. are expected to battle it out to replace Burris in the lineup.
The Panthers (3-0) lead the league in yards per game, giving up just 191.0, including a league-best 146.0 passing yards per game.
The team also signed cornerback Madre Harper to the practice squad.
--Field Level Media
