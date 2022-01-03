Sorry, an error occurred.
Florida Panthers forwards Sam Reinhart and Mason Marchment and assistant coach Tuomo Ruutu entered the NHL's COVID-19 protocol on Monday.
All three are unavailable for Tuesday's game against the visiting Calgary Flames.
Reinhart, 26, is second on the Panthers with 26 points (nine goals, 17 assists) in 32 games in his first season with the team.
He has 321 career points in 486 games and played his first seven seasons with the Buffalo Sabres, who drafted him No. 2 overall in 2014.
Marchment, 26, has 10 points (two goals, eight assists) in 13 games this season. He has 21 points in 50 games with the Toronto Maple Leafs (2020) and Panthers.
Ruutu, 38, is in his first season on the Florida coaching staff.
He scored 346 points (148 goals, 198 assists) during a 12-year playing career with the Chicago Blackhawks, Carolina Hurricanes and New Jersey Devils.
--Field Level Media
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.
