The Carolina Panthers placed linebacker Frankie Luvu on the reserve/COVID-19 list on Saturday.

The Panthers (5-7) are on their bye week. They host the Atlanta Falcons on Dec. 12.

Luvu, 25, has appeared in all 12 games this season (three starts), tallying 23 tackles, 1.5 sacks and three fumble recoveries.

He has 82 tackles, 19 quarterback hits and 7.5 sacks in 52 career games (seven starts) with the New York Jets (2018-20) and Panthers.

--Field Level Media

