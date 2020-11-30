The Carolina Panthers placed rookie defensive end Yetur Gross-Matos on the reserve/COVID-19 list Monday.
He is the first Panthers player to land on the list since cornerback Rasul Douglas on Oct. 23.
The list is for players who have either tested positive for the coronavirus or are in quarantine due to close contact with an infected person.
Gross-Matos, 22, played 41 snaps and made two tackles in Sunday's 28-27 loss at Minnesota.
It was the third straight start for the second-round pick from Penn State, who has 16 tackles, 1.5 sacks and one forced fumble in eight games.
Carolina (4-8) hosts the Denver Broncos (4-7) on Sunday afternoon in Charlotte, N.C.
--Field Level Media
