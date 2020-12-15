Carolina Panthers star running back Christian McCaffrey is unlikely to play in this weekend's game against the Green Bay Packers, coach Matt Rhule announced Tuesday.
The Panthers (4-9) have a short week to prepare for the host Packers (10-3). Kickoff is 8:15 p.m. ET on Saturday.
"I'm not expecting him to play as of right now. We'll see how the next couple of days unfold," Rhule said of McCaffrey, who is nursing both a shoulder and thigh injury.
"Today was a walk-through, so he's able to do some things, but I'm not expecting him to play as we sit here right now."
McCaffrey, who sat out Carolina's 32-27 loss to the Denver Broncos on Sunday, has been mired in an injury-riddled season in 2020.
The 24-year-old sustained an ankle injury in Week 2 that forced him to miss six games. He then injured his shoulder in his return to the field in Week 9 against the Kansas City Chiefs.
McCaffrey has just 225 yards rushing with five touchdowns to go with 17 catches for 149 yards and another score in three games.
Prior to this season, McCaffrey played in all 48 games since being selected by the Panthers with the eighth overall pick of the 2017 NFL Draft.
-- Field Level Media
