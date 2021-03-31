Marietta, GA (30060)

Today

Rain ending early. Clearing overnight. Low around 35F. Winds NW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

Rain ending early. Clearing overnight. Low around 35F. Winds NW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.