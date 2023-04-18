Carolina general manager Scott Fitterer said Tuesday the Panthers have not yet decided who will be the No. 1 pick in next week's draft, adding that all four top quarterbacks remain in play.
Fitterer said the team has gotten "clarity" through the scouting process, adding that the decision on No. 1 will be made by himself and new head coach Frank Reich.
His comments came during the team's pre-draft press conference Tuesday, the same day QB prospects C.J. Stroud and Will Levis were visiting Panthers headquarters.
"We're still going through the process," Fitterer said. "There's been some clarity. But we've made a conscious effort to keep an open mind about this, be continuous throughout the process."
He said the decision will be made Wednesday or Thursday of this week when the coaches come together. Fitterer said he hasn't yet asked Reich which way he's leaning.
"But we were laughing the other day because it's becoming clear for us, maybe a certain way we wanna go or who it may be, but I don't anticipate it being an issue."
Reich was not at Tuesday's press conference. Fitterer was joined by assistant GM Dan Morgan and director of college scouting Cole Spencer.
Further, Fitterer said the team has not communicated to Bryce Young that he'll be the No. 1 pick, adding that the decision by Young's team to cancel their remaining visits was solely their decision.
The Panthers are also still considering Anthony Richardson, per Fitterer's comments.
The Panthers traded into the top spot early last month, sending two first-round picks, second-rounders in 2023 and 2025 and wide receiver DJ Moore to the Chicago Bears for the No. 1 pick.
