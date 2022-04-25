Florida Panthers forward Ryan Lomberg was automatically suspended for one game Monday under the NHL's rule of instigating in the final five minutes of a game.

Panthers coach Andrew Brunette was fined $10,000.

The incident occurred Sunday in the Panthers' 8-4 win over Tampa Bay.

Lomberg initiated a fight with Lightning defenseman Erik Cernak with 3:36 remaining in the third period. Lomberg was sent off with a 10-minute misconduct and Brunette was ejected.

Lomberg, 27, has 17 points (nine goals, eight assists) and 92 penalty minutes in 53 games this season.

--Field Level Media

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In