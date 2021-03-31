Florida Panthers forward Anthony Duclair is expected to be sidelined seven to 10 days with a shoulder injury, coach Joel Quenneville announced Wednesday.
Duclair sustained the injury after tripping over the extended pad of Detroit goaltender Thomas Greiss during the waning moments of the second period in Tuesday's 4-1 win over the Red Wings. Duclair was sent hard into the boards as a result.
Duclair, 25, has recorded 16 points (four goals, 12 assists) in 29 games this season.
He became a first-time All-Star with the Ottawa Senators in 2019-20 during a season in which he finished with a career-high 23 goals. His 40 points were the second most in his career.
Duclair has 178 points (83 goals, 95 assists) in 382 career games with the New York Rangers, Arizona Coyotes, Chicago Blackhawks, Columbus Blue Jackets, Senators and Panthers.
