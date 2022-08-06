Carolina Panthers defensive end Marquis Haynes left practice on a cart Saturday after an apparent leg injury.
Haynes, 28, was seen grabbing at his left knee before heading to the locker room for further evaluation.
"I have no update on Marquis. We have to get all the testing and all that," head coach Matt Rhule said. "We'll get you something as soon as we know."
Haynes has 54 tackles, 12 quarterback hits, eight sacks and three fumble recoveries in 47 games (no starts) since Carolina drafted him in the fourth round in 2018.
He appeared in all 17 games last season and collected three sacks and 20 tackles.
