The Carolina Panthers released two-time Pro Bowl defensive tackle Kawann Short, the team announced on Tuesday.
Short was set to count $20.8 million against this year's salary cap, per Spotrac. He was heading into the final season of a five-year, $80 million contract he signed in 2017.
"We're all grown here. So you know what it is," Short said one day after the end of the regular season. "This is a 'What can you do for me now' business, so for me to have injuries back to back, it definitely put that in your head, whether the team wants you or not."
Short, 32, followed up a Pro Bowl season in 2018 by recording 10 tackles while playing in just five games over the past two seasons. Shoulder injuries prematurely ended each of his last two years.
Short recorded 32.5 sacks while playing in 94 of 96 regular-season games in his first six seasons with Carolina.
