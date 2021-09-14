Kicker Zane Gonzalez was signed by the Carolina Panthers off the practice squad of the Detroit Lions on Tuesday.

Gonzalez will handle kicking duties for the Panthers, who waived kicker Ryan Santoso.

Cutting Santoso after one game also spared the Panthers their 2022 seventh-round pick. That compensation was owed to the New York Giants in a trade, but only if Santoso remained on the roster for two weeks.

He missed an extra point in Sunday's win over the Jets.

Gonzalez, 26, was in camp with the Panthers earlier this summer on a tryout basis.

Before joining the Lions' practice squad, Gonzalez also played for the Cleveland Browns and Arizona Cardinals. In 2019, he made 31 of 35 field goals (88.6 percent) and 34 of 35 extra points (97.1 percent) with the Cardinals.

For his career, Gonzalez has made 78 percent of his field goal attempts and 94.6 percent of PATs.

--Field Level Media

