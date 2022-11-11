Carolina Panthers cornerback Donte Jackson sustained a torn Achilles tendon in Thursday's 25-15 victory over the Atlanta Falcons and will miss the rest of the season.
The Panthers said the severity of the injury was detected during an MRI exam on Friday.
Jackson, 27, was injured during the later stages of the contest and was wearing a boot in the locker room after the contest.
He was back in action after sitting out the previous week's 42-21 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals due to a tender ankle.
Jackson had two interceptions this season -- returning one for a touchdown -- and made 35 tackles in nine games.
Jackson has 14 career interceptions in 64 games (60 starts) over five NFL seasons. He has recorded 244 tackles, two forced fumbles and one sack.
Jackson signed a three-year, $35.18 million deal in March to remain with Carolina.
The Panthers (3-7) next play on Nov. 20 when they visit the Baltimore Ravens.
--Field Level Media
Your comment has been submitted.
Reported
There was a problem reporting this.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Please disable your ad blocker, whitelist our site, or purchase a subscription
Sorry, an error occurred.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you. Your purchase was successful.
A receipt was sent to your email.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.