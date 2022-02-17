The Carolina Panthers reached a two-year extension with linebacker Frankie Luvu on Thursday.

Terms were not released by the team. Luvu, who signed a one-year deal worth $1.1 million with the club last March, was set to become an unrestricted free agent.

Luvu, 25, played in 16 games (four starts) this past season, racking up 43 tackles, 1.5 sacks and three fumble recoveries. He also forced a fumble.

A key member of Carolina's special teams, he finished tied for second in special teams tackles and blocked a punt. He played 71 percent of the Panthers' ST snaps.

Luvu spent his first three seasons with the New York Jets, playing in 40 games (four starts). He was also an integral part of the Jets' special teams.

--Field Level Media

