The Carolina Panthers agreed to terms Thursday with defensive back Eric Rowe. Contract details were not disclosed.
The versatile veteran broke into the NFL as a cornerback with the Philadelphia Eagles (2015) and New England Patriots (2016-18) before playing safety with the Miami Dolphins (2019-22).
Rowe, 30, was a second-round pick by Philadelphia in 2015 and won two Super Bowl rings with New England.
In 100 games (56 starts), he has recorded 381 tackles, six forced fumbles, five interceptions and two sacks.
--Field Level Media
