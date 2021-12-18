The Carolina Panthers added defensive tackle Derrick Brown to the reserve/COVID-19 list on Saturday.

Brown is the team's third player on the list, joining third-string quarterback Matt Barkley and injured running back Christian McCaffrey.

Brown, 23, will miss Sunday's game in Buffalo between the Panthers (5-8) and Bills (7-6).

A first-round pick (seventh overall) in the 2020 NFL Draft, Brown has 36 tackles and two sacks in 13 games (12 starts) this season.

The Panthers also activated cornerback Stantley Thomas-Oliver III, who was designated to return from injured reserve earlier this week. He has six tackles in eight games this season.

--Field Level Media

