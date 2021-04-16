Panadol will not travel to the United States to compete in the Kentucky Derby, Churchill Downs announced.
Panadol was the runner-up in the UAE Derby at Meydan Racecourse on March 27 in the United Arab Emirates. The Kentucky Derby is May 1.
Rombauer reportedly also will skip the Kentucky Derby and race in the Preakness and Belmont "if the racing gods cooperate and he stays healthy," co-owner John Fradkin wrote on Twitter.
Hidden Stash has been elevated into the 20-horse field of the Kentucky Derby following Panadol's departure. Dream Shake would do the same should Rombauer officially exit the field.
--Field Level Media
