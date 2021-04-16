Panadol will not travel to the United States to compete in the Kentucky Derby, Churchill Downs announced.

Panadol was the runner-up in the UAE Derby at Meydan Racecourse on March 27 in the United Arab Emirates. The Kentucky Derby is May 1.

Rombauer reportedly also will skip the Kentucky Derby and race in the Preakness and Belmont "if the racing gods cooperate and he stays healthy," co-owner John Fradkin wrote on Twitter.

Hidden Stash has been elevated into the 20-horse field of the Kentucky Derby following Panadol's departure. Dream Shake would do the same should Rombauer officially exit the field.

--Field Level Media

Support Local Journalism

Now, more than ever, residents need trustworthy reporting—but good journalism isn’t free. Please support us by purchasing a digital subscription. Your subscription will allow you unlimited access to important local news stories. Our mission is to keep our community informed and we appreciate your support.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.