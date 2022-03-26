Paige Bueckers and Christyn Williams scored 15 points apiece to lift second-seeded UConn to a 75-58 win over third-seeded Indiana on Saturday in the Bridgeport Region of the women's NCAA Tournament.
Azzi Fudd added 13 points and Olivia Nelson-Ododa collected 10 points and 14 rebounds for the Huskies, who outrebounded the Hoosiers by a 39-27 margin.
UConn (28-5) moves on to face top-seeded North Carolina State (32-3) in the Elite Eight on Monday. The top-seeded Wolfpack posted a 66-63 win over fifth-seed Notre Dame on Saturday.
Ali Patberg had 16 points, Grace Berger added 13 and Mackenzie Holmes had 12 for Indiana (24-9). The Hoosiers' season ended with a Sweet 16 appearance after reaching the Elite Eight a season ago.
Leading 37-33 at halftime. UConn took control of the game with a 16-0 run to start the third quarter. Bueckers made a 3-pointer and two layups as the Huskies held the Hoosiers scoreless for 4:04.
Fudd scored nine points in the first half to pace UConn.
Indiana bolted out to an 8-2 lead following a jumper from Nicole Cardano-Hillary.
UConn regrouped with its physicality. A three-point play by Williams gave the Huskies their first lead at 19-18, and Nelson-Ododa followed with a layup .
UConn extended its lead to as many as nine points in the second quarter, going up 35-26 on a Fudd 3-pointer. But Indiana answered with a quick 4-0 run, with all four points coming from Holmes.
A layup from Aaliyah Edwards put the Huskies up 37-30, but Aleksa Gulbe sank a 3-pointer at the first half buzzer for Indiana.
UConn scored seven second-chance points off eight offensive rebounds in the first half.
--Field Level Media
Your comment has been submitted.
Reported
There was a problem reporting this.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.
We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Please disable your ad blocker, whitelist our site, or purchase a subscription
Sorry, an error occurred.
Thank you. Your account has been registered. Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you. Your purchase was successful.
A receipt was sent to your email.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.