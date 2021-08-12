Padres right-hander Yu Darvish was pulled due to lower-back tightness after 2 2/3 innings during San Diego's Thursday game against the Arizona Diamondbacks in Phoenix.
Darvish was pounded for five runs in the third inning. He seemed bothered by the back after the first pitch to his eighth batter of the frame, Arizona's Josh VanMeter.
Padres manager Jayce Tingler and a trainer rushed to the mound after the pitch, and Darvish was pulled after a short conversation.
Darvish allowed five runs, six hits and one walk and struck out four. He gave up a two-run homer to David Peralta earlier in the third.
--Field Level Media
