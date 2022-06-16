Manny Machado recorded his 1,500th career hit and belted a two-run homer while driving in four, as the San Diego Padres rolled to a 19-5 win over the reeling Chicago Cubs on Wednesday night for their sixth straight road win.
Machado's milestone RBI single opened the scoring in the first, his homer highlighted a six-run fifth and he added a run-scoring hit late for the Padres, who set season highs for runs and hits (21). The Padres also tied a major league season high with 11 extra-base hits.
San Diego belted out 15 hits in Tuesday's 12-5 win over the Cubs, who have dropped a season-high nine straight.
Chicago has now allowed 53 runs in the last four games. Making his second career start, the Cubs' Caleb Kilian (0-1) allowed five runs, five hits and five walks without a strikeout over four innings.
Jurickson Profar, Jake Cronenworth, Luke Voit and Jorge Alfaro also had three hits apiece. Off to a franchise-best 40-24 start, the Padres have won 10 of 13 while amid their longest single-season road winning streak since an eight-game run from 2006.
Meanwhile, Ian Happ had three hits and rookie Christopher Morel delivered an RBI single during a four-run second and also homered off Padres reliever Craig Stammen (1-0).
Kilian gave up a double to Cronenworth, who scored on that notable hit for Machado during the Padres' two-run first.
However, San Diego starter Ryan Weathers, in his 2022 debut, endured a rough second, when he issued three walks in the frame -- two with the bases loaded. Morel put the Cubs up 4-2 with his two-run single.
The Padres scored three off Kilian in the fourth, as Profar delivered an RBI single and Cronenworth's two-run double gave San Diego a 5-4 edge.
Nomar Mazara's two-run single off Daniel Norris and Machado's blast into the left-field bleachers against Rowan Wick paced the Padres' breakout sixth.
Weathers lasted 3 2/3 innings, giving up those four runs, six hits and four walks while striking out three. Alfaro and Voit homered late for the Padres.
