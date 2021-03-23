San Diego Padres shortstop Fernando Tatis Jr. departed Tuesday's spring training game against the Cincinnati Reds with an apparent injury.
The team didn't immediately announce a reason for why Tatis departed in the top of the third inning.
Tatis left after fielding a grounder to his right and making a one-hop throw to first base to retire Cincinnati's Jonathan India to start the third inning.
Manager Jayce Tingler and a team trainer came out to assess Tatis, who walked off the field. A short time later, Tatis left the ballpark and headed back to the team complex.
The 22-year-old Tatis recently signed a 14-year contract worth an estimated $340 million.
Tatis has a .301 career average with 39 homers, 98 RBIs and 27 stolen bases in 143 games over the past two seasons.
--Field Level Media
