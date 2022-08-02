Trent Grisham and Jake Cronenworth each hit two-run homers, and Jurickson Profar had the first five-hit game of his career Tuesday as the San Diego Padres routed the visiting Colorado Rockies 13-5 in the first game of a doubleheader.
Colorado took a quick 3-0 lead on a two-run, second-inning homer by Randal Grichuk and a solo homer in the fourth by Brendan Rodgers.
But that was all Padres starter Yu Darvish (10-4) would yield. He gave up three runs on six hits and two walks. He struck out seven in six innings.
The Padres tied the score with three runs in the bottom of the fourth off Rockies starter Ryan Feltner -- Grisham's 12th homer following a sacrifice fly by Austin Nola.
The Padres took a 4-3 lead an inning later on Ha-Seong Kim's RBI single after Rockies reliever Jake Bird issued back-to-back, two-out walks.
Cronenworth's two-run homer followed a sacrifice fly by Manny Machado in the Padres' three-run sixth off Bird (1-3) for a 7-3 lead.
The Rockies cut the lead to 7-5 in the top of the seventh on doubles by Yonathan Daza, Jose Iglesias and C.J. Cron.
But the Padres scored four in the seventh and two in the eighth -- giving them 10 runs in 4 1/3 innings against the Rockies' bullpen.
The Padres came two hits away from matching their single-game season high, tallying 19 on the afternoon. Profar finished 5-for-6 with two doubles, two RBIs and two runs. Kim was 4-for-5 with a double, a triple, two RBIs and two runs. Grisham was 2-for-4 with the homer, three RBIs and three runs.
Just before the game, the Padres acquired Juan Soto and Josh Bell from the Washington Nationals in exchange for six players, including former first-round draft picks left-handed pitcher MacKenzie Gore (2017), middle infielder C.J. Abrams (2019) and Robert Hassell III (2020).
Later, the Padres acquired Brandon Drury from Cincinnati and shipped first baseman Eric Hosmer to Boston.
