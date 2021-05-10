Monday night's game between the San Diego Padres and host Colorado Rockies was postponed due to rain in Denver.
The contest will be made up Wednesday as part of a traditional doubleheader, with the first game starting at 3:10 p.m. ET. The second game will start no later than 45 minutes after the conclusion of the opener.
Both games will be seven innings.
The Rockies have lost eight of their last 11 games and were swept by the Cardinals in a three-game series in St. Louis this weekend. The Padres lost two of three to the Giants in San Francisco over the weekend.
--Field Level Media
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.