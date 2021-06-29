San Diego Padres right-hander Dan Altavilla announced on social media Tuesday that he underwent Tommy John surgery.
Altavilla, 28, made two April relief appearances before he was placed in the 10-day injured list with right-elbow inflammation. He was moved to the 60-day IL in May.
"... I'm grateful for the @Padres for making this process really easy on my family and I," Altavilla wrote in his Twitter post that included a pair of photos. "Here's to the road to recovery and strength. I'll be back."
In nine relief outings with the Padres last season, after he was acquired in a trade with the Seattle Mariners, the former fifth-round draft pick in 2014 was 1-1 with a 3.12 ERA.
He pitched in each of his first five major league season with the Mariners and is 8-7 in 119 career relief appearances with a 4.03 ERA.
--Field Level Media
